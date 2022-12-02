This Restaurant Serves The Best Sushi In Missouri

When you hear the word "sushi" what restaurant comes to mind? Many restaurants offer this staple cuisine, but there is one in particular that is known for serving it best. For a sushi restaurant to be considered the best in the entire state, it must offer exceptional service, an abundant menu, and something unique that no other sushi restaurant in the state brings to the table. The best sushi restaurant in Missouri offers this, and so much more.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best sushi in all of Missouri can be found at Prime Sushi Bar in Kansas City. Lovefood recommended trying the "Oasis Roll" among other customer favorites.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best place to order sushi in the state:

"Both a sushi bar and fun evening hangout, Prime Sushi on Kansas City's buzzing Main Street has a menu of fun cocktails to go with its first-rate food. Come by for happy hour and swill sake sangria while you chow down on classic rolls, from California to sweet potato tempura, and specialty options like the "Oasis Roll", comprising tuna, salmon and yellowtail rolled with avocado, sriracha and soy mustard."

For more information regarding the best sushi in each state visit lovefood.com.