This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Missouri

Mac and cheese has a stellar reputation. For some, it is a classic comfort food and a quick bite during a busy week. For others it is a go-to meal when ordering food at a restaurant. This dish is often topped with seafood, bacon, breadcrumbs, extra cheese, and more! Mac and cheese is often served as a side with meat, bread, and greens, but can be the main course when served in larger quantities. Most restaurants will offer this dish in a dairy-free variation for those with specific needs. Regardless of where and how you choose to enjoy mac and cheese, there is one restaurant in Missouri that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mac and cheese in the entire state can be found at The Shaved Duck located in St. Louis. LoveFood recommended trying the mac and cheese topped with breadcrumbs.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mac and cheese in the entire state:

"Fancy barbecue restaurant The Shaved Duck serves a top mac ‘n’ cheese with a creamy, cheesy, savory sauce and crispy breadcrumbs. It also sometimes has an amazing mac 'n' cheese special featuring duck chili. Whichever you go for, expect a meal that’s far from plain and boring."