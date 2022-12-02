This Restaurant Serves The Best Sushi In Nebraska

When you hear the word "sushi" what restaurant comes to mind? Many restaurants offer this staple cuisine, but there is one in particular that is known for serving it best. For a sushi restaurant to be considered the best in the entire state, it must offer exceptional service, an abundant menu, and something unique that no other sushi restaurant in the state brings to the table. The best sushi restaurant in Nebraska offers this, and so much more.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best sushi in all of Nebraska can be found at Hiro 88 located in both Omaha and Lincoln. Lovefood recommended trying the "Hollywood Roll" among other customer favorites.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best place to order sushi in the state:

"With a handful of locations in Omaha and Lincoln, this smart sushi spot has won fans across the state. It describes itself as a pan-Asian concept, turning out contemporary stir-fries and noodle dishes as well as plenty of sushi. Indulge in a menu of imaginatively named sushi rolls like the "Hollywood Roll", tempura white fish, cucumber, cream cheese and masago (a type of roe), or "Rock'N Roll", a delectable combo of unagi, salmon skin, seaweed and eel sauce."

For more information regarding the best sushi in each state visit lovefood.com.