This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In Nebraska

You can never go wrong with a sandwich, especially when it is the most popular sandwich in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best sandwich served in all of Nebraska is a classic Reuben sandwich. This particular sandwich can be found all across the state, but is made best at Swartz's Deli in Omaha. This spectacular sandwich is perfected with an abundance of Swiss cheese, homemade sauce, and sauerkraut. Customers are given the option to choose between adding "corned beef or pastrami" to the famous dish.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best sandwich in the entire state:

"The iconic Katz's Delicatessen in New York City makes such a great pastrami sandwich that people assume the Reuben is the staple sandwich of New York. However, Nebraska actually holds this honor due to the fact it was created at Omaha's Blackstone Hotel in the 1920s during a poker game. If you wanna play your culinary cards right (and why wouldn't you?), Swartz's Deli in Omaha is where your royal flush resides. Get the sandwich with either corned beef or pastrami, and then kindly welcome two slices of Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Swartz's sauce."