This Restaurant Serves The Best Sushi In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

December 2, 2022

Woman taking tasty sushi roll with salmon from set at table, closeup
Photo: Getty Images

When you hear the word "sushi" what restaurant comes to mind? Many restaurants offer this staple cuisine, but there is one in particular that is known for serving it best. For a sushi restaurant to be considered the best in the entire state, it must offer exceptional service, an abundant menu, and something unique that no other sushi restaurant in the state brings to the table. The best sushi restaurant in Ohio offers this, and so much more.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best sushi in all of Ohio can be found at Ginko in Cleveland. Lovefood recommended trying the "omakase" tasting among other customer favorites.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best place to order sushi in the state:

"Part of the restaurant group envisioned by Michelin-starred chef Dante Boccuzzi, Gingko is the place to go for sushi. It's a sophisticated and contemporary space with a curving bar and low-lighting and it promises "star-worthy sushi". There's the option of an "omakase" tasting, or you can order à la carte menu options including gunkan sushi (wrapped in nori seaweed) or oshi (pressed sushi)."

For more information regarding the best sushi in each state visit lovefood.com.

