Viral Video Shows Drew Brees Being Struck By Lightning

A video shared online appears to show former NFL quarterback Drew Brees being struck by lightning while filming a commercial in Venezuela, which was apparently all part of an advertising campaign.

The video was shared by Rafael Hernández at 12:00 a.m. on Friday (December 2).

"@DrewBrees was struck by lightning in Catatumbo while we were recording a commercial south of Lake Maracaibo. It happened a few hours ago. More information shortly," Hernández wrote in a translated tweet.

PointsBet, the sports betting company that Brees was filming an advertisement for, initially issued a statement in response to the viral video.

“We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees," the company said via ProFootballTalk. "We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment.”