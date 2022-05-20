Drew Brees Possibly Targeted By Another Major Network: Report
By Jason Hall
Drew Brees is reportedly in consideration to join another major network amid reports of his undecided future with NBC Sports.
Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Brees "is a possibility for FOX Sports at the No. 2 spot" among game analysts.
"If Brees wants to have a big NFL broadcasting career, this is probably going to be his best -- maybe last -- chance to do it," Marchand tweeted. "FOX will not break the bank for him, but the opportunity will be there."
FOX Sports reportedly has a deal in place to make former NFL tight end Greg Olsen the lead analyst alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt for the next Super Bowl, despite Tom Brady having a record-setting deal in place to serve as lead analyst "immediately following his playing career," sources told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post on Thursday (May 19).
The decision likely means Olsen -- who joined FOX Sports upon his NFL retirement in 2021 -- will serve as FOX Sports' lead analyst for the 2022 season and become a major target to be acquired as a lead analyst for other networks moving forward.
Earlier this week, Brees hinted at a possible NFL comeback amid reports that he's done at NBC Sports after just one season.
“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided,” Brees shared on his verified Twitter account Sunday (May 15). “I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”
Additionally, Brees shared an Instagram post on Sunday teasing a potential NFL comeback after his former team, the New Orleans Saints, had recently signed Louisiana natives and former LSU stars Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu.
"Man..signing @juice_landry and @mathieu_eramakes me want to come back and play again!!! Great additions…leaders and players!"
Brees' initial tweet came hours after Marchand reported that the former Super Bowl MVP would not return to NBC as a studio and game analyst, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
Brees announced his decision to join the NBC Sports team during an exclusive interview on the TODAY Show in March.
"I'm part of the team now, a new team," Brees said. "I'm excited about that journey. I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it's been such an important part of my life. I continue to be able to talk about it, show a passion for it, and be able to bring my kids along for the ride there as well, and let them be part of those special moments."
Brees announced his retirement in March 2021 after 20 NFL seasons, including 15 with the Saints, leading the franchise to its only Super Bowl victory in 2009 and rallying the city in its post-Hurricane Katrina revival. The former second-round draft pick finishes his playing career as the NFL's all-time leader in career passing yards (80,358) and ranks second in touchdown passes (571) and completion percentage (67.7%.)
Brees' former backup, Jameis Winston, re-signed a two-year, $28 million contract with $21 million in guarantees this offseason, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time of the deal.
Winston's first season as the Saints' primary starting quarterback was derailed by injuries, having experienced a torn ACL -- as well as MCL damage -- during New Orleans' 36-27 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.