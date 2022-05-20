Drew Brees Possibly Targeted By Another Major Network: Report

Drew Brees is reportedly in consideration to join another major network amid reports of his undecided future with NBC Sports.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Brees "is a possibility for FOX Sports at the No. 2 spot" among game analysts.

"If Brees wants to have a big NFL broadcasting career, this is probably going to be his best -- maybe last -- chance to do it," Marchand tweeted. "FOX will not break the bank for him, but the opportunity will be there."

FOX Sports reportedly has a deal in place to make former NFL tight end Greg Olsen the lead analyst alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt for the next Super Bowl, despite Tom Brady having a record-setting deal in place to serve as lead analyst "immediately following his playing career," sources told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post on Thursday (May 19).