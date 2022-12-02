Ye's Claim About Kim Kardashian & Chris Paul Affair Reportedly 'Not True'

"This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of," the source said. "He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others. Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”



Ye has spent the past two years accusing Kim of sleeping with other high-profile celebrities like Drake and Meek Mill. Rumors of an alleged affair between Drizzy and Kim have been floating around since 2018 when fans thought Drake referenced her as "Kiki" on his song "In My Feelings." Kim and Ye both denied the interact happened, but that didn't stop the rumor mill from spinning. Last year, West called out the Canadian rapper and accused him of "DMing every girl in his family" for both rapper ultimately made up during the Larry Hoover benefit concert.



Neither Kim Kardashian nor Chris Paul have commented on Ye's claim. Paul has been married to his wife Jada since 2011 and shares two children with her.

