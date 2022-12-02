Kanye West Suspended From Twitter Again After Posting Swastika

This is the second time Ye has been suspended from the bird app. The rapper had just returned to Twitter in October and got a nice welcome back message from Musk himself. Unfortunately, Ye celebrated his return by tweeting out his notorious "DEFCON 3" tweet about Jewish people, which began an exhausting anti-Semitic spree that's been ongoing for weeks.



At one point, Ye seemingly sympathized with Jewish people who he offended that are not involved in his targeted attacks on music executives, and apologized to them. However, he retraumatized Jewish people all over again when he professed his appreciation for Adolf Hitler during his recent interview on Alex Jones' Infowars.