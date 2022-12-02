Kanye West Suspended From Twitter Again After Posting Swastika
By Tony M. Centeno
December 2, 2022
Ye's anti-Semitic outbursts aren't sitting well with most people, including free speech advocate and new Twitter owner Elon Musk.
On Friday, December 2, the artist formerly known as Kanye West had his Twitter account suspended once again after he posted an altered image of a swastika inside the Star of David on his timeline. The odd post was followed by his "last tweet" which featured an image of a shirtless Musk being hosed by Ari Emanuel. Based on the offensive post, Musk personally decided to suspend Ye's account
“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted.
I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022
“Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari [Emanuel],” Musk added.
Following his suspension, Ye went over to Truth Social to reveal his text conversations with Musk. In it, Ye revealed that the suspension may only last for 12 hours. Yet, with Musk having the final say, it could be longer. Ye also appeared to defend those who participated in the January 6 insurrection.
Ye is suspended for 12 hours on Twitter. He is now posting on Truth Social 😂 pic.twitter.com/fvOOCTF8F8— Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) December 2, 2022
This is the second time Ye has been suspended from the bird app. The rapper had just returned to Twitter in October and got a nice welcome back message from Musk himself. Unfortunately, Ye celebrated his return by tweeting out his notorious "DEFCON 3" tweet about Jewish people, which began an exhausting anti-Semitic spree that's been ongoing for weeks.
At one point, Ye seemingly sympathized with Jewish people who he offended that are not involved in his targeted attacks on music executives, and apologized to them. However, he retraumatized Jewish people all over again when he professed his appreciation for Adolf Hitler during his recent interview on Alex Jones' Infowars.