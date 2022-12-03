Fans are confused, to say the least, about Britney Spears' recent Instagram activity. Late Friday (December 2), the "Gimme More" singer marked her birthday with a heartfelt message to her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears. Maybe the two have buried the hatchet?

"It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!" she wrote alongside a reposted photo of Jamie Lynn playing the guitar.

Fans in the comments were totally buggin' at the post since Britney has not been shy about coming at her sister online. In the past, Britney has called Jamie Lynn a "selfish little brat" and "scum." She also called Jamie Lynn out for her tell-all book, Things I Should Have Said. "National best seller ???? DUH 🙄 …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!" Britney said back in January. Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart even sent Jamie Lynn a cease-and-desist letter during the promotion of her memoir.

"Were you hacked Britney?!" one user wrote on the post.

"Wtf is happening right now," said another.