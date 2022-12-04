Keke quickly got back to the jokes. "I got to say, though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it's even worse when they're correct," she said. "I was trying to hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on."

"People kept coming up to me, 'Congratulations.' I'm like 'Shh, can y'all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear and then we can get to the damn baby shower,'" she laughed. "But honestly this has been the biggest blessing. I'm going to be a mom."

The actress then pointed out that some people may feel weird about her being a mother. "Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby because I was a child actor. I just wanna say... I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the capitol on January 6th. You know, things adults do," she joked before closing her monologue on a sentimental note.

"Y'all know I'm the same person I've always been and I'm proud of that," Keke said adding that she used to dream of being on Saturday Night Live. "I asked myself, Keke, who will you be? Will you be a Maya Rudolph, Eddie Murphy, a Kristen Wiig type?" she said, listing some of the show's most successful alumni.

"Now that I'm here I can tell you exactly who I am," she said. "Baby, I'm Keke Palmer."