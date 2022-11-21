Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo Of Daughter Kissing Her Baby Bump

Chrissy Teigen shared the sweetest photo of her daughter Luna kissing her bare baby bump. The model and tv personality shared the intimate moment as she reminisced about her perfect weekend. The post included a mirror selfie of Teigen looking snug in a robe before two photos with Luna. The first shows Teigen kissing her daughter's cheek while she tilts her head back in laughter and the second features Luna caressing her mother's pregnant stomach as she leans down to give her future sibling a kiss.

The rest of the photo dump shows Luna's younger brother Miles leaning on his mom as he watches The Grinch (2018). She also posted a video of her making a delicious dinner along with another photo of her two kids playing around on the couch. For the last photo, it looks like Luna and Miles decorated adorable turkey-shaped cupcakes with a card that reads "to mom."