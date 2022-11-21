Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo Of Daughter Kissing Her Baby Bump
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 21, 2022
Chrissy Teigen shared the sweetest photo of her daughter Luna kissing her bare baby bump. The model and tv personality shared the intimate moment as she reminisced about her perfect weekend. The post included a mirror selfie of Teigen looking snug in a robe before two photos with Luna. The first shows Teigen kissing her daughter's cheek while she tilts her head back in laughter and the second features Luna caressing her mother's pregnant stomach as she leans down to give her future sibling a kiss.
The rest of the photo dump shows Luna's younger brother Miles leaning on his mom as he watches The Grinch (2018). She also posted a video of her making a delicious dinner along with another photo of her two kids playing around on the couch. For the last photo, it looks like Luna and Miles decorated adorable turkey-shaped cupcakes with a card that reads "to mom."
Teigen and her husband John Legend first announced they were expecting a third child in early August. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote in the emotional announcement post. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!" Back in September 2020, the couple lost their son Jack due to complications during Teigen's pregnancy, per TMZ. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," she wrote on social media at the time.