1 Texas Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities

Las Vegas is known as being "sin city," but it isn't the only sinful city in America.

WalletHub recently compared more than 180 cities to determine the most sinful cities in America and it's no surprise that Las Vegas took the top spot. The website states, "In order to identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 38 key indicators of vices and illicit behavior."

According to the list, Houston made it into the country's top 10 most sinful cities, coming in at number four. The city placed third overall for lust and sixth overall for vanity. Houston also came in sixth overall for jealousy.

Here are America's top 10 most sinful cities, according o WalletHub:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Philadelphia, PA Houston, TX Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Chicago, IL Baton Rouge, LA Phoenix, AZ

Check out the full list of America's most sinful cities on WalletHub's website.