Child And Woman Dead, Man Missing In Airplane Crash Into Gulf Of Mexico

Two people, including a child, were confirmed dead and one individual was reported missing after a private airplane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday (December 3) night, the Associated Press reports.

A search in relation to the crash was launched in Venice, Florida, just after 10:00 a.m. on Sunday (December 4) following an inquiry by the Federal Aviation Administration to the Venice Municipal Airport regarding the single-engine Piper Cherokee plane, which was overdue to return to an airport in St. Petersburg, Florida, at the time.

The body of a woman was located floating west of the Venice shore at around the same time of the search's launch, city of Venice spokesperson Lorraine Anderson confirmed in a statement obtained by the AP.