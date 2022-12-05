3 Texas Cities Were Just Ranked Among The Best Cities In The WORLD!

This is huge!

The latest World's Best Cities Report is here — and Texas was represented in a huge way. Among the 50 cities named by Resonance Consultancy, three of them are right here in the Lone Star State.

How is the list compiled? They use a combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors in several key areas and categories. It's "the most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and businesspeople alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal," Bloomberg says.

The No. 1 city in the world is London, followed by Paris, New York City and Tokyo. But in Texas, the top dog is Houston, coming in at No. 42 overall, followed by Austin (#43 overall) and Dallas (#47 overall). Here's a bit of a breakdown from the report.

Houston is described as "educated, diverse and hard-working." The report says Houston is America’s "stealthy powerhouse on the rise." Austin, the home of SXSW is "quickly becoming America's new hometown." As far as Dallas goes, "Big Things Happen Here." The report says that can refer to "investment, population growth or cultural ascent."

Here's a look at the top 10 cities in the world:

London Paris New York City Tokyo Dubai Barcelona Rome Madris Singapore Amsterdam

Check out the full report.