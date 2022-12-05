Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You

By Dani Medina

December 5, 2022

Friends group drinking cappuccino at coffee bar - People talking and having fun together at fancy cafeteria - Friendship concept with happy guys and girls at restaurant cafe - Warm bulb light filter
Photo: Getty Images

Pancakes or waffles? Bacon or sausage? Butter or cream cheese?

While you're thinking of the answers to these very controversial questions, we have some news to tell you. Lawn Love compiled a list of the best cities in the U.S. for breakfast lovers — and a few Arizona cities made the list. Here's how they did it:

We looked at cities with plenty of access to breakfast spots like diners, cafes, and doughnut shops. We also considered quality and popularity by measuring consumer ratings, Google search interest, and the number of breakfast clubs, among 16 total metrics.

With that being said, if you're a huge breakfast fan, the Grand Canyon State might not be the best place for you to live in as the majority of Arizona cities populated the back end of the list. Nonetheless, there's always a No. 1 — and for Arizona, that's Phoenix, which came in at No. 38 overall. In the country, the top dog for breakfast lovers is New York City.

Here's a look at the top 5 breakfast cities in Arizona:

  1. Phoenix (#38 overall)
  2. Tucson (#55 overall)
  3. Scottsdale (#75 overall)
  4. Chandler (#91 overall)
  5. Mesa (#113 overall)

Here's a look at the overall top 10:

  1. New York, NY
  2. San Francisco, CA
  3. Chicago, IL
  4. Portland, OR
  5. Providence, OR
  6. Boston, MA
  7. Miami, FL
  8. Seattle, WA
  9. Minneapolis, MN
  10. Los Angeles, CA

Check out the full report.

