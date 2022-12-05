A brazen Florida man thought he could get away with shoplifting in front of dozens of cops during an event at a supermarket, according to FOX 8.

The suspect, who was simply identified as Brad, was busted for stealing during the Shop with a Cop event in St. Cloud, an Orlando suburb, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office on December 1. Reporters say law enforcement gets paired with a local kid to do some holiday shopping.

Unfortunately for Brad, the store was packed with many cops during the wholesome event, including Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez. Even authorities were in disbelief over his bold antics.