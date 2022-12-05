Florida Man Busted For Shoplifting During Shop-With-A-Cop Event
By Zuri Anderson
December 5, 2022
A brazen Florida man thought he could get away with shoplifting in front of dozens of cops during an event at a supermarket, according to FOX 8.
The suspect, who was simply identified as Brad, was busted for stealing during the Shop with a Cop event in St. Cloud, an Orlando suburb, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office on December 1. Reporters say law enforcement gets paired with a local kid to do some holiday shopping.
Unfortunately for Brad, the store was packed with many cops during the wholesome event, including Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez. Even authorities were in disbelief over his bold antics.
Seriously we just can't make this up. Brad decided to steal from our good neighbors and partners at Walmart in St. Cloud...Posted by Osceola County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 1, 2022
"Seriously we just can't make this up," officials wrote on Facebook. "Brad decided to steal from our good neighbors and partners at Walmart in St. Cloud while we were conducting the Shop With a Cop event with the children of our community. Bad news, Brad! The store was full of deputies, almost 40, beside the forensics team, the community services team, the CSOs, the OCSO Majors, and Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez."
Photos shared by OCSO show gloves, a perfume bottle, what appear to be drugs, a pipe, and equipment. Deputies ended the post by saying, "Bad idea, Brad."
Brad was booked into Osceola County Jail. He's scheduled for a bond hearing on Monday, December 5.