A Florida man made an unwise move in front of cops during a traffic stop over the weekend, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Bodycam footage shows a Volusia Sheriff's deputy telling 49-year-old Lee Sanberg to get a written warning from another deputy who's patting down her boyfriend, 49-year-old John Schneider in DeLand. Thirty seconds into the clip, the cops noticed Schneider dropping a half pound of methamphetamine under a patrol vehicle. The deputies immediately handcuffed him.

“He just dropped a bag that looked like dope,” one of the responding cops say. Sanberg then responds, "Aww man." She was also handcuffed.

When both Sanberg and Schneider were asked about who owned the drugs, both of them denied the meth being theirs.

“I mean, whatever, you might as well try to lie,” the deputy said in the footage. “You ain’t got nothing to lose.”