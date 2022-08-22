WATCH: Florida Man Tries Stashing Meth Under Cop's Car During Traffic Stop
By Zuri Anderson
August 22, 2022
A Florida man made an unwise move in front of cops during a traffic stop over the weekend, and the entire incident was caught on camera.
Bodycam footage shows a Volusia Sheriff's deputy telling 49-year-old Lee Sanberg to get a written warning from another deputy who's patting down her boyfriend, 49-year-old John Schneider in DeLand. Thirty seconds into the clip, the cops noticed Schneider dropping a half pound of methamphetamine under a patrol vehicle. The deputies immediately handcuffed him.
“He just dropped a bag that looked like dope,” one of the responding cops say. Sanberg then responds, "Aww man." She was also handcuffed.
When both Sanberg and Schneider were asked about who owned the drugs, both of them denied the meth being theirs.
“I mean, whatever, you might as well try to lie,” the deputy said in the footage. “You ain’t got nothing to lose.”
Traffic stop/meth arrest: 8/18/22
Last night, deputies and detectives with the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force, VBI and Crime Suppression Teams arrested John Schneider (DOB 8/15/1973) after a traffic stop in DeLand where he attempted to drop a half pound of methamphetamine under a patrol vehicle. An additional gram of meth was found in Schneider's right sock. Detectives determined he had just purchased the half pound of meth outside Volusia County and was transporting it back to sell out of 836 Hamilton Ave., Orange City. Schneider was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. His girlfriend Lee Sanberg (DOB 10/18/1972) was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. Their vehicle was seized. Schneider was being held on $511,000 bond and Sanberg on $500,000 bond as of this writing.Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 19, 2022
Officials later found another gram of meth inside Schneider's right sock, according to a statement posted to Facebook. Investigators believe he purchased the meth outside of Volusia County and was going to sell it out of an Orange City home. The couple's vehicle was also seized.
Schneider was booked into jail on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and resisting without violence. He's being held on a $511,000 bond. Sanberg was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, and her bond is set at $500,000.