Illinois City Named One Of The Best Places To Spend Christmas In The World

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better place to spend the season than inside of city that does Christmas like no other. There is one city in Illinois known for its themed markets, light shows, and holiday events that really make the season come alive. It is so spectacular, that it has been named among the best places on the planet to spend Christmas.

According to a list compiled by Condé Nast Traveler, Chicago is one of the best places in the world to be during Christmas time.

Here is what Condé Nast Traveler had to say about why this city is one of the best places to spend the holiday:

"From its European-inspired Christkindlmarket to light shows galore, Chicago knows a thing or two about embracing the Christmas spirit (and the freezing temperatures). Can’t-miss activities include visiting the 55-foot Christmas tree in Millennium Park and cozying up in a heated igloo at The Godfrey Hotel. Be dazzled by 2.5 million LEDs at ZooLights (now through January 1), an annual light festival held at Lincoln Park Zoo. Check out the event’s calendar for sensory-friendly visit times."

For a continued list of the best places to spend Christmas around the world visit cntraveler.com.