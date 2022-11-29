New Chicago Parking Ban To Be Enforced Next Month

Starting on December 1st, there will be a new parking ban enforced on specific routes throughout the city that details where cars are designated to park overnight this Winter. According to WGN9, vehicles will not be permitted to park overnight "with 107 miles of main streets throughout the city closed off for parking" from the hours of 3:00 a.m to 7:00 a.m. every day.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation explained the danger behind cars parked overnight paired with snow and ice conditions. This pairing can cause traffic to build up and driving conditions to be less safe for commuters. WGN9 mentioned that those who do not obey the parking ban will receive daily towing, ticket, and storage fees adding up to a minimum of nearly $250 dollars per day. The cars that are kept on these roadways overnight make it harder for city employees to clear snow and lay salt.

WGN9 noted that those curious of the exact routes that encompass the ban can visit chicagoshovels.org for a map of the areas that will be affected. This website also shows visitors a live view of where the snowplows are working around the city. Individuals who believe they could have been towed as a result of the ban can call 311 to find out if their vehicle was towed.