Las Vegas Is Once Again America's Most Sinful City

Las Vegas is known as "Sin City" and according to a Wallethub study, it's definitely living up to that name.

WalletHub recently compared more than 180 cities to determine the most sinful cities in America and it's no surprise that Las Vegas took the top spot. The website states, "In order to identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 38 key indicators of vices and illicit behavior."

According to the list, Las Vegas took the top spot once again. The city placed fifth overall for lust and vanity and second overall for greed.

Here are America's top 10 most sinful cities, according o WalletHub:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Philadelphia, PA Houston, TX Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Chicago, IL Baton Rouge, LA Phoenix, AZ

Check out the full list of America's most sinful cities on WalletHub's website.