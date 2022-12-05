Mets, Justin Verlander Agree To Massive Contract: Report
By Jason Hall
December 5, 2022
The New York Mets have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $86 million deal with former Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday (December 5).
Verlander, 39, is coming off a career renaissance, winning his third Cy Young Award in 2022 appearing in just one game in 2020 and missing the entire 2021 season due to Tommy John Surgery on his injured arm.
The reported signing comes days after former Mets ace Jacob deGrom signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers.
Verlander will reunite with former teammate and fellow starter Max Scherzer, who he spent five seasons with as a member of the Detroit Tigers, upon joining the Mets.
Justin Verlander’s deal with the Mets is for two years and $86 million, per source. It includes a vesting third-year option. After losing Jacob deGrom, the Mets replace him with the American League Cy Young Award winner, who will be paired atop their rotation with Max Scherzer.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 5, 2022
Verlander went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 28 starts during the 2022 season, which concluded with the Astros winning their second World Series in six years, with their first coming months after acquiring Verlander prior to the waiver trade deadline midway through the 2017 season.