Mets, Justin Verlander Agree To Massive Contract: Report

The New York Mets have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $86 million deal with former Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday (December 5).

Verlander, 39, is coming off a career renaissance, winning his third Cy Young Award in 2022 appearing in just one game in 2020 and missing the entire 2021 season due to Tommy John Surgery on his injured arm.

The reported signing comes days after former Mets ace Jacob deGrom signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

Verlander will reunite with former teammate and fellow starter Max Scherzer, who he spent five seasons with as a member of the Detroit Tigers, upon joining the Mets.