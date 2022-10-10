Twitter Trolls Mets Over Díaz Entrance During Blowout Elimination Loss

By Jason Hall

October 10, 2022

Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game Three
Photo: Getty Images

The New York Mets took losses both on the field and online during their 6-0 Wild Card series elimination loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday (October 9) night.

The Mets, who haven't won a World Series since 1986, brought in closer Edwin Díaz while trailing 4-0 in the top of the eighth inning and, despite the deficit, included the fanfare of his viral entrance from the bullpen.

Díaz, who recorded 32 saves in 2022, gained national attention for his use of the song 'Narcos' by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet during the 2022 MLB season which included the Mets' SNY broadcasts using a shot of the pitcher walking out of the bullpen door followed by several cuts of mascot Mr. Met and fans in attendance playing fake trumpets during home games at Citi Field.

Typically, the closer would enter the game in a save situation in which the Mets were ahead by a margin of three runs or less or facing a late-game tie.

On Sunday night, however, the Mets decided to carry out the same routine during a 4-0 elimination game blowout, which coincided with Padres fans in attendance dancing along as their team held a dominant lead.

Numerous fans pointed out the absurdity of the fanfare coinciding with the Mets being six outs away from playoff elimination.

Díaz allowed an 2-run single by Juan Soto, with both runs being credited to Seth Lugo, the pitcher he replaced in the eighth inning.

Sunday's loss provided the exclamation point to the Mets' recent struggles, having blown the third largest division lead in MLB history as both the NL East rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, as well as the crosstown rival New York Yankees, all remain in playoff contention.

