Twitter Trolls Mets Over Díaz Entrance During Blowout Elimination Loss

The New York Mets took losses both on the field and online during their 6-0 Wild Card series elimination loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday (October 9) night.

The Mets, who haven't won a World Series since 1986, brought in closer Edwin Díaz while trailing 4-0 in the top of the eighth inning and, despite the deficit, included the fanfare of his viral entrance from the bullpen.

Díaz, who recorded 32 saves in 2022, gained national attention for his use of the song 'Narcos' by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet during the 2022 MLB season which included the Mets' SNY broadcasts using a shot of the pitcher walking out of the bullpen door followed by several cuts of mascot Mr. Met and fans in attendance playing fake trumpets during home games at Citi Field.