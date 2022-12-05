Michael Avenatti Sentenced For Stealing Millions Of Dollars From Clients

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to 14 years behind bars for cheating four of his clients out of millions of dollars.

In June, Avenatti pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and one count of endeavoring to obstruct the administration of the Internal Revenue Code.

In addition to the 14-year prison sentence, Avenatti was also ordered to pay nearly $11 million in restitution to his four clients and the IRS. His clients will receive $7 million, while the IRS will receive the rest.

"Michael Avenatti was a corrupt lawyer who claimed he was fighting for the little guy. In fact, he only cared about his own selfish interests," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. "He stole millions of dollars from his clients – all to finance his extravagant lifestyle that included a private jet and race cars. As a result of his illegal acts, he has lost his right to practice law in California, and now he will serve a richly deserved prison sentence."

Avenatti is currently serving a five-year prison term for separate convictions in New York. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said that his latest sentence should run consecutively with the one he is currently serving for stealing from Stormy Daniels and extorting Nike.