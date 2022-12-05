My family hosts a "Christmas Cookie Party" every year. The idea is that everyone brings a couple of recipes, as well as the ingredients for those recipes, and spends the day baking and decorating delicious confections. Then at the end of the day, everyone gets to go home with a variety of different sweet treats, without having to make them all themselves.

It has become my personal mission over the years to bake the best Christmas cookie at the party. If you also want to wow your friends and family with the best Christmas cookie this holiday season, keep reading.

Donna Westhouse of Dorr suggested trying out her her simple recipe for "Almond Tassies." It takes less than an hour to make four dozen of these bad boys. Here's what she had to say about it:

"I make so many of these fancy tassies, I use up a 7-pound container of almond paste every year! They’re one of my family’s holiday favorites."

The recipe calls for a handful of ingredients you probably already have in your cupboards right now. In addition, the whole recipe only has three steps. What could be easier than that? Here's what one reviewer said about the recipe:

"This is a new family favorite for the holidays. They are to die for!!!! They freeze REALLY well so can be made several days ahead. You won't be disappointed if you like almond!"

Check out the full recipe for Westhouse's Almond Tassies.