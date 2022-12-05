My family hosts a "Christmas Cookie Party" every year. The idea is that everyone brings a couple of recipes, as well as the ingredients for those recipes, and spends the day baking and decorating delicious confections. Then at the end of the day, everyone gets to go home with a variety of different sweet treats, without having to make them all themselves.

It has become my personal mission over the years to bake the best Christmas cookie at the party. If you also want to wow your friends and family with the best Christmas cookie this holiday season, keep reading.

Katie Koziolek of Hartland suggest trying out her recipe for "Holiday Sugar Cookies." It takes less than an hour to make over nine dozen of these bad boys. Here's what she had to say about it:

"I add a hint of lemon to these delightful sugar cookies. For make-ahead convenience, freeze the dough up to three months, then thaw in the fridge before baking and decorating them."

The recipe calls for a few simple ingredients and only has three steps. What could be easier than that? Here's what one reviewer said about the recipe:

"This is literally the only recipe for sugar cookies that didn’t try to fall apart and need adjusting. Plus they’re yummy! I’m so excited to not have Christmas cookie making turn into a stress fest!!"

Check out the full recipe for Koziolek's Holiday Sugar Cookies.