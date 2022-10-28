This Minnesota Candy Store Is The Best In The State

With so many different delicious confections to chose from, including creamy chocolates, gooey gummy bears, sugary taffy and more, it can be hard to pick the perfect candy to satisfy your cravings. Luckily, this candy shop, conveniently located right in your state, has it all. You can grab your go-to, or take a gamble on something new to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores across the United States. They used ratings on TripAdvisor, as well as reviews in local newspapers and magazines to curate their list, and named Jim's Apple Farm in Jordan as the best of the best in Minnesota. It's the largest candy store in the state, according to their website. Here's what they had to say about their store:

"Anyone with even a chip of a sweet tooth will want to stop in to experience the astonishing collection of sweets, sodas and bakery treats for sale including a giant gourmet soda collection (150 kinds of root beer alone), and roomfuls of candy. As the candy store is operated by Jim’s Apple Farm, there is always a large selection of baked goods (like pie!) and fresh apples from the orchard in the fall. Sweet stuff not for you? There are plenty of savory snacks, too. Think chips, dips and charcuterie supplies."