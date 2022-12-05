Missouri Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 5, 2022

Close up of gingerbread men cookies
Photo: Getty Images

My family hosts a "Christmas Cookie Party" every year. The idea is that everyone brings a couple of recipes, as well as the ingredients for those recipes, and spends the day baking and decorating delicious confections. Then at the end of the day, everyone gets to go home with a variety of different sweet treats, without having to make them all themselves.

It has become my personal mission over the years to bake the best Christmas cookie at the party. If you also want to wow your friends and family with the best Christmas cookie this holiday season, keep reading.

Steve Foy of Kirkwood suggested trying out his recipe for "Gingerbread Sandwich Trees." It takes less than an hour to make about two dozen of these bad boys. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Fun and festive, these cookie sandwich trees will be a huge hit with kids of all ages. They're a super-cute holiday treat!"

The recipe calls for a few simple ingredients and only has three steps. What could be easier than that? Here's what one reviewer said about the recipe:

"Made a couple of years ago and everyone loved them. So I was thrilled to find this recipe. Will make again this year. I like the fact that there is little decorating. Look great; tastes even better and so easy to make."

Check out the full recipe for Foy's Gingerbreak Sandwich Trees.

