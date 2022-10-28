This Missouri Candy Store Is The Best In The State

With so many different delicious confections to chose from, including creamy chocolates, gooey gummy bears, sugary taffy and more, it can be hard to pick the perfect candy to satisfy your cravings. Luckily, this candy shop, conveniently located right in your state, has it all. You can grab your go-to, or take a gamble on something new to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores across the United States. They used ratings on TripAdvisor, as well as reviews in local newspapers and magazines to curate their list, and named How Sweet Is This in Clayton as the best of the best in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about their store:

"We are a fun, retro candy store, specializing in gourmet chocolates, a wide variety of gummies, nostalgic candies and gifts. Located just blocks away from Forest Park, a stop into How Sweet Is This is a perfect way to round out a day of family fun or night on the town. Offering Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Sugar Free & Kosher Candy Options, we have something for everyone. During the warmer months, come in and cool off with some of our Famous Shaved Ices, made with Real Pure Cane Sugar. With over 30 flavors to choose from, you're guaranteed to find something you'll love every time!"