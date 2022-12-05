Rivers Cuomo Teases New Single 'I Want A Dog' With AI Generated Lyrics

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 5, 2022

Audacy's 9th Annual We Can Survive
Photo: Getty Images

Rivers Cuomo teased the new Weezer track "I Want a Dog" today (December 5). In addition, the band confirmed the final installment of their SZNZ project, Winter, will arrive later this month.

"I Want a Dog," is set to arrive this Friday, December 9. Ahead of its release, Cuomo took to Twitter to give his fans a bit of a test. He had an AI generator write a song by the same name "to see how they compare," and asked his fans to determine which was the real version based on the two sets of lyrics. Check them out below.

The lyrics, which were presented on a Google spreadsheet, are honestly very similar. For the most part, both songs speak of wanting a furry companion that will sit beside them, keep them company and cheer them up when times get ruff (pun intended). Things change when the lyrics presented in column B of the spreadsheet turn a little more philosophical. Take, for example these lines: "I want a dog cuz sometimes humans hold it all inside/I need to feel connected," and "I made my bed/Now I am gonna lie in it/That's what I get/I just wish I had a dog."

Weezer's Winter EP is scheduled for release on December 21. The band announced the news on their Instagram, writing: "Winter is coming." The band announced their SZNZ project back in March of 2022 with the release of Spring. The project was inspired by Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. The three previous SZNZ EPs (Spring, Summer and Autumn) all arrived on the first day of their respective seasons.

Weezer
