Roommates Of Murdered University Of Idaho Students Break Silence In Letters

The two roommates who survived a quadruple homicide in their off-campus house have broken their silence in a pair of emotional letters.

Maddie Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death last month in their home while they slept.

The letters, written by Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, were read aloud by a pastor during a church vigil for the slain students.

"They all lit up any room they walked into and were gifts to this world. I wish every day that I could give them all one last hug and say how much I loved them," Funke wrote.

Mortensen wrote that "Maddie and Kaylee were like second moms to me" and "changed the way I look at life."

Police have not identified any suspects or a motive for the gruesome killings. Officials have said that the surviving roommates are not suspects in the case and that they slept through the murders.