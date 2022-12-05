'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California

The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.

"I think our hospital, like everywhere in Northern California are seeing increased rates of flu and RSV and that is really impacting all hospitals in our area for sure. People are gathering closer together, not wearing masks, and so they haven't been exposed to the flu in a few years and now we are starting to see it spread," Dr. Rich Florio shared with KCRA3.

Dr. Florio is encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine to prevent further spread of the virus.

"It's not too late to get the flu vaccine, maybe some people think they missed the mark when they were supposed to get it and now why get it? No, it's not too late to get the flu vaccine and we would love to encourage everybody, if you haven't had your flu vaccine, please go in and get the flu vaccine," Florio urged.

A map shared on the CDC website shows that flu levels for the entire state of California are very high in comparison to other regions. Though the virus is common, it is not to be taken lightly. KCRA3 noted that 7,800 Americans have been hospitalized, and 4,500 have died from the flu already this season.