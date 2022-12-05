Coyote Attacks California Toddler In Shocking Security Footage

A two-year-old girl from Woodland Hills was attacked by a coyote last week, and the entire incident was captured on a nearby surveillance camera. According to KTLA, Shira and Ariel Eliyahuo had just picked their daughter up from preschool. They parked in their driveway, lifted the child out of her car seat, and let her stand beside them in the driveway while they gathered her toys from inside of the car. In "a matter of seconds" a coyote came up beside the car and bit the toddler's leg.

“For a second, he just turned inside the car and he just heard her screaming and he didn’t see the coyote, he thought she fell,” Shira told KTLA. “So he ran over and he saw the coyote.”

Video footage shows the animal drag the child down the sidewalk. Ariel quickly throws a rock at the coyote, and it eventually runs away from the house.