This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In California

You wouldn't expect temperatures in California to be able to get this cold. For a state that is made up of some of the driest deserts on the planet, extreme heat might be expected, but what about negative temperatures? On January 5th, 1982, Echo Summit Sierra at Tahoe received 67 inches of snow in a 24-hour period, and Hoegees experienced nearly 26 inches of rainfall in one day in 1943. The range between the hottest and coldest temperatures in the state are quite a jump.

Stacker compiled a list of the most extreme temperatures ever recorded in each state and the most extreme temperatures recorded in California were 134 degrees Fahrenheit and -45 degrees Fahrenheit. The highest temperature was recorded at Greenland Ranch in 1913, and the lowest in Boca in 1937.

Here is what Stacker said about the highest and lowest temperatures in California:

"Death Valley's Greenland Ranch holds the record for the highest temperature ever recorded at 134 in 1913. But On Jan. 20, 1937, Boca—a former reservoir located in Nevada County—recorded a mind-numbingly cold temperature of -45 degrees. In February 2019, news reports observed that June Mountain in the Sierra Nevada, located east of Yosemite National Park, reported 72 inches of snow in 24 hours."

For the rest of the list visit stacker.com.