SZA Confirms Album Release Date While Performing New Song On 'SNL'

In addition to confirming the release date, SZA also debuted a new song on SNL. For her second performance, SZA premiered her new track "Blind." The latest single to come from the album was teased at the end of her music video for "Shirt." Her new song comes just a couple of weeks after she revealed the album's cover and opened up about the title and making of the LP. At one point, she was stressing about the deadlines. Nonetheless, it seems like the rollout has been going well so far.



“I hate the red tape analytics of dropping anything—it’s so stressful,” SZA told Billboard. “I definitely have heard [the term ‘digital service provider’] more this week and last week than I have ever. I don’t like the way it sounds—it sounds stressful and like something that requires a lot of attention and maneuvering. I hate the word ‘single.’ It’s like, ‘What the f**k separates a single from other s**t on my album that I like? Why does it have to be different?’”



SOS drops December 9. Check out her first-ever performance of "Blind" below.

