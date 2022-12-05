This Arizona City Was Just Named One Of The Best Cities In The WORLD!

This is huge!

The latest World's Best Cities Report is here — and Arizona was represented in a huge way. Among the 50 cities named by Resonance Consultancy, one of them is right here in the Grand Canyon State.

How is the list compiled? They use a combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors in several key areas and categories. It's "the most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and businesspeople alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal," Bloomberg says.

The No. 1 city in the world is London, followed by Paris, New York City and Tokyo. But in Arizona, Phoenix is considered one of the best cities in the world, coming in at No. 88 overall.

Phoenix is listed for its "rapid population growth, increasingly ambitious architecture and a reverence for the outdoors blends a heady mix in the desert." Here are more details from the report:

What’s not to love? A growing roster of fine museums, a vibrant artist community and 300 days of sunshine—with the #12-ranked Weather on the planet. Get a street-level view of the city’s increasingly considered urban planning with a stroll through Roosevelt Row Arts District, or RoRo, as locals call it. Art galleries, studios, restaurants and bars sit side by side in this walkable creative district in the downtown core

Here's a look at the top 10 cities in the world:

London Paris New York City Tokyo Dubai Barcelona Rome Madris Singapore Amsterdam

Check out the full report.