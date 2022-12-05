This Is The Most Popular Candle Scent In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

December 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

What's your favorite candle scent? Do you love more a seasonal smell or a clean, fresh scent to make your home a relaxing spot?

Shane Co. compiled a list of each state's most popular candle scents. The website states, "To answer these burning questions, we first put together a list of 24 of the most popular candle scents, from pumpkin spice and lavender to cotton and tobacco. Next, we looked at the Google search data from November 2020 to November 2021 for each scent by state and took most searched to mean most popular."

According to the study, the most popular candle scent in Arizona is coconut. Coconut was also the favorite of Alabama. Arizona's neighbors love pumpkin, Frasler Fir, rose, and vanilla scents.

Other popular scents that made the list of the most popular include citrus, gardenia, lavender, lemon, peppermint, balsam, cookie, cranberry, tobacco, cedar, cotton, and mahogany teakwood.

The most popular candle scent overall was pumpkin, being the favorite of nine states. Vanilla was a close second, stealing the hearts (and noses) of eight states.

Check out the full list of each state's most popular candle scent on the Shane Co. website.

