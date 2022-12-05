Wrestling Legend Barry Windham Suffers Massive Heart Attack

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack and went into cardiac arrest over the weekend, according to his niece, Mika Rotunda.

Rotunda, the daughter of Windham's longtime tag-team partner Mike Rotunda and sister of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt and former WWE superstar Bo Dallas, said her uncle suffered a heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta Airport and is currently in the ICU after undergoing a life-saving emergency procedure in a GoFundMe page launched to help pay with his medical expenses.

"With deep sadness I regret to inform that my uncle, WWE Hall of Famer, Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack Friday evening," Rotunda wrote. "While traveling through the Atlanta airport, his darkest fear became a horrific reality as he went into cardiac arrest. He is currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life. As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain."