Wrestling Legend Barry Windham Suffers Massive Heart Attack
By Jason Hall
December 5, 2022
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack and went into cardiac arrest over the weekend, according to his niece, Mika Rotunda.
Rotunda, the daughter of Windham's longtime tag-team partner Mike Rotunda and sister of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt and former WWE superstar Bo Dallas, said her uncle suffered a heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta Airport and is currently in the ICU after undergoing a life-saving emergency procedure in a GoFundMe page launched to help pay with his medical expenses.
"With deep sadness I regret to inform that my uncle, WWE Hall of Famer, Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack Friday evening," Rotunda wrote. "While traveling through the Atlanta airport, his darkest fear became a horrific reality as he went into cardiac arrest. He is currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life. As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain."
Follow the link for further details. 💔https://t.co/hXVBvnxLA1— Mika Rotunda (@MikaRotunda) December 5, 2022
Windham, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan, is best known for stints with the National Wrestling Alliance and World Championship Wrestling, having held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, among multiple other titles and served as a member of the legendary Four Horsemen faction, having been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the group in 2012.
Windham also had multiple stints with the then-World Wrestling Federation (now WWE), which included winning the Tag Team championship alongside his brother-in-law as the U.S. Express in 1985.
"After those countless years of wrestling matches, traveling and entertaining world wide, he experienced a number of taxing injuries and ended up undergoing multiple surgeries. That led to other health complications," his niece wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Barry hung his boots for the last time in the early 2000’s. Since then he has been limited with work due to his medical history as well as left without health insurance.
"To face these times is one of great stress and hardship. As well as one that comes with extensive medical expenses he is taking on. That is overwhelming to say the least."