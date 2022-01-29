Fulham Fan Dies After Heart Attack In Stands

Fulham supporter Paul Parish died after suffering a heart attack during Saturday's (January 29) match against Blackpool at Craven Cottage.

"I am devasted by the news that Paul Parish, our supporter who suffered a medical emergency at the match this afternoon, has passed away," Fulham chairman Shad Khan shared in a statement on behalf of the club. "I’ve been told that Fulham Football Club played an extremely important role in the entirety of Paul’s life, with Craven Cottage serving as a second home where he would spend many afternoons as a season ticket holder, supporting his club in the company of family and friends.

Khan's son, co-owner/director of football/general manager and sports director Tony Khan, also issued a statement regarding Parish's death on his verified Twitter account.

"The shocking passing of Paul Parish is so sad, my thoughts are with Paul’s family and loved ones, tweeted Khan, who is also the president/CEO/GM of All Elite Wrestling and whose family also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Paul loved Fulham, and I’m proud of how our fans reacted and tried to assist him at today’s game. He was part of the Fulham family and will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Paul,"