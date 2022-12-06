6 Killed In Roadside Bombing Near Bus: Taliban

Six people were killed and seven were wounded in relation to a roadside bomb that went off near a bus carrying government employees in northern Afghanistan Tuesday (December 6) morning, a Taliban official confirmed via ABC News.

The incident took place in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of the Balkh Province after a bomb placed inside a cart by the side of the road was detonated, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Balkh Province police chief.

A bus, which belonged to the Hiaratan gas and petroleum department, was taking employees to work and was near the explosion as it went off.

A separate bomb wounded six people at the money exchange market in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, according to Abdul Basir Zabuli, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Nangarhar Province police chief via ABC News.

The bomb was planted near the market at the time of the explosion and an investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Zabuli.

All of the victims wounded in the Nangarhar Province incident are reported to be in stable condition.

No one has claimed responsibility for either bombing incident as of Tuesday.

The attacks did, however, take place amid increased attacks on the Taliban by the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, since the Taliban's takeover in 2021.