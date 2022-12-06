Arizona ATV Rider Finds Human Remains Wrapped In A Tarp In The Desert

By Ginny Reese

December 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A man riding an ATV in the Arizona desert recently discovered some human remains. The Centre Daily Times reported that the man was riding a side-by-side in a remote desert area near Yucca when he discovered the remains.

According to Arizona sheriff's officials, the human remains were wrapped in a tarp. It is believed that the remains are those of an adult male.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the human remains were found in a large pile of debris around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 4th. Officials say that the remains were located near Alamo Road and Boriana Mine Road.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office investigated the discovery as a homicide, according to 8 News Now. The news release stated that the deputies were not able to identify the remains. The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death and potential identification.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 928-753-0753, or toll free at 1-800-522-4312.

