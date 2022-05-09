More Human Remains Discovered At Lake Mead As Water Levels Drop

By Ginny Reese

May 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Less than a week after human remains were found in a barrel in Lake Mead, more grim discoveries have been made.

News 4 Tucson reported that park rangers responded to a call on Saturday afternoon about human remains in Callville Bay. The Clark County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

The National Park System says that "no further information is available at this time."

This was the second set of human remains found at Lake Mead as water levels continue to drop. The first set was discovered on May 1st. Las Vegas police say that the body had likely been deceased since the 1980s.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lieutenant Ray Spencer said, "The lake has drained dramatically over the last 15 years." Spencer notes that "it's likely that we will find additional bodies that have been dumped in Lake Mead."

