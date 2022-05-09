More Human Remains Discovered At Lake Mead As Water Levels Drop
By Ginny Reese
May 9, 2022
Less than a week after human remains were found in a barrel in Lake Mead, more grim discoveries have been made.
News 4 Tucson reported that park rangers responded to a call on Saturday afternoon about human remains in Callville Bay. The Clark County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.
The National Park System says that "no further information is available at this time."
This was the second set of human remains found at Lake Mead as water levels continue to drop. The first set was discovered on May 1st. Las Vegas police say that the body had likely been deceased since the 1980s.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lieutenant Ray Spencer said, "The lake has drained dramatically over the last 15 years." Spencer notes that "it's likely that we will find additional bodies that have been dumped in Lake Mead."
🚨 Lake Mead rangers received a report of human skeletal remains at Callville Bay on Saturday, May 7. Park rangers have set a perimeter to recover the remains. The investigation is ongoing.— Lake Mead (@lakemeadnps) May 8, 2022
Read the full news article here: https://t.co/lqGDKZw20H pic.twitter.com/MKbwnK140a