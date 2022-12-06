Brian Ray Reacts To New Single Being Called The 'Coolest Song In The World'

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Brian Ray of Paul McCartney's touring band recently reacted to hearing his new track "On My Way To You" being called the "coolest song in the world."

In a recent blog post, Ray explained how he was listening to the radio when he heard his own song playing through the speakers. Making the moment even more special, Little Steven Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band called the track the "coolest song in the world."

"I can’t believe how lucky I feel today," he wrote. "You can’t imagine the thrill for this kid who discovered rock ‘n’ roll on 7” vinyl 45 singles and on the radio as a three and four-year-old kid now hearing his own music on the radio."

"On My Way To You," is song about "working out our past in our relationships, so that we can be our best selves in the future," according to Ray. It arrived November 30 via Wicked Cool Records. Davey Faragher provided bass, Abe Laboriel Jr. provided percussion and Jose Alcantar provided additional keys for the track.

"I love making music with my amazing friends," Ray said of the creation of the record. "Here’s my latest single on Wicked Cool Records, 'On My Way To You.' If you want to see a hotrod Riviera take off into outer space, or Jesus riding a dinosaur, you came to the right place!" Check out the music video for "On My Way To You" below.

Brian RayPaul McCartney
