Odell Beckham Jr. Gives Big Hint About Free Agency Decision

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said "It's a good possibility" when asked ESPN's Tim MacMahon about the Dallas Cowboys' chances of signing him during his two-day visit with the team.

Beckham underwent a physical at the Cowboys' facility, met with owner Jerry Jones and attended the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center with Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs Monday night, where he told MacMahon about the team's favorable chances.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are also reported to have made pitches to Beckham amid his reported interest in joining the Cowboys.

The two-day visit with the Cowboys will conclude on Tuesday (December 6), with Beckham having now met with all three of the teams listed as his potential options, ESPN reports.

Beckham had previously visited the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants, his original NFL team, following reports that he'd narrowed down his free agency options.

The 30-year-old is expected to make a full recovery from an ACL tear, having received medical clearance following lengthy knee rehabilitation.

In February, Beckham, then a member of the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams, exited Super Bowl LVI in the second quarter due to a knee injury.

The star receiver recorded two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown before being ruled out due to a torn ACL, which he later claimed he'd experienced prior to the Super Bowl.

Beckham was acquired by the Rams midway through the 2021 season and recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns during his final eight regular-season games.

The former LSU standout was selected by the Giants at No. 12 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2019 NFL season.