Ohio Hunter Finds Human Remains

Ohio law enforcement officials are investigating after a hunter found human remains.

Scioto County Sheriff's deputies received a call at about 10:33 a.m. on Friday (December 2) from a hunter who said he found what he believed to be human remains, according to Sheriff David Thoroughman. Deputies, detectives and the Scioto County Coroner responded to the scene where the remains were found and confirmed that they were in fact human. Scioto County Coroner Darren Adams the contacted te Montgomery County Coroner's Office to request assistance from an anthropology team.

An official identification has not been confirmed at the time of this writing. However, they have confirmed the remains belong to a female, according to Thoroughman. In addition, three rings and a watch were also recovered from the scene where the remains were found.

Mercyhurst Department of Applied Forensic Sciences from Erie, Pennsylvania, sent both an anthropologist as well as a crime scene reconstructionist from Precision Laser & Instrument Inc. to assist in the investigation and recover the remains, according to Thoroughman. Once recovered, the remains were taken to a lab in Erie for DNA and dental testing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.