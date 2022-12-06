Paramore, Red Hot Chili Peppers, More To Headline Hangout Fest 2023

Alabama-based Hangout Fest has announced its 2023 lineup.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex and the Kid Laroi are all set to headline the festival. Other big acts on the bill include COIN, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Flipturn, Mayday Parade and the Maine.

Hangout Fest is scheduled to take place from May 19 to 21 on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. Ticket presale begins this Friday (December 9) at 10 a.m. local time. 3-day general admission tickets start at $319, while 3-day super VIP tickets start at $1,999. You can register now on Hangout Fest's website for first access to tickets when presale begins.

The music festival announced the lineup on Instagram, writing, "THIS is how you festival...the perfect summer kickoff!" Check out the post below to see the full lineup.