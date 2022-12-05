Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil 2023 World Tour With Huge Supporting Lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a massive 2023 tour across North America and Europe, dubbed the Return of the Dream Canteen tour.

The band will be joined by two supporting acts apiece for each North American date, selected from the Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat and City and Colour. Meanwhile, Iggy Pop and the Roots will join Red Hot Chili Peppers for select European dates. In addition, King Princess is slated to play a handful of shows in both North America and Europe.

The Return of the Dream Canteen tour kicks off at BC Place in Vancouver on March 29, 2023, with special guests City and Colour and King Princess. The run wraps up in Glasgow, Scotland. The show was originally scheduled for the summer of 2022, but has been moved to Hampden Park Stadium on July 23, 2023. All existing tickets remain valid, but will be re-issued for the new venue.

Artist presale for the tour begins tomorrow (December 6) at 12 p.m. local time, and tickets for the general public go on sale starting Friday (December 9) at 10 a.m. local time on Red Hot Chili Peppers' website. Check out a full list of Red Hot Chili Peppers' Return of the Dream Canteen tour dates below.