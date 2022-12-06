Detroit Police have caught the suspect accused of killing someone over a seemingly innocent incident in an elevator in Detroit's Greektown.

Detroit police announced the arrest of the suspect on Tuesday (December 6). The individual was found in Ohio, and will be extradited to Michigan to face charges. At the time of this writing, police have not revealed the name of the suspect or the victim. However, they did say the victim was a 29-year-old man.

Early November 27 at 400 Monroe Street near Brush Street, Detroit police said an argument over one individual not holding an elevator for another escalated to a fatal shooting. The day after the incident, the Detroit Police posted surveillance footage of the man on their Twitter to ask residents to reach out with any information regarding the situation. You can view the footage below.