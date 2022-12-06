Suspect In Death Of Mich. Man Killed For Not Holding Elevator Door Arrested
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 6, 2022
Detroit Police have caught the suspect accused of killing someone over a seemingly innocent incident in an elevator in Detroit's Greektown.
Detroit police announced the arrest of the suspect on Tuesday (December 6). The individual was found in Ohio, and will be extradited to Michigan to face charges. At the time of this writing, police have not revealed the name of the suspect or the victim. However, they did say the victim was a 29-year-old man.
Early November 27 at 400 Monroe Street near Brush Street, Detroit police said an argument over one individual not holding an elevator for another escalated to a fatal shooting. The day after the incident, the Detroit Police posted surveillance footage of the man on their Twitter to ask residents to reach out with any information regarding the situation. You can view the footage below.
🚨HOMICIDE SUSPECT WANTED🚨— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) November 28, 2022
Where: 400 Monroe
When: 11/27
We're looking for this suspect wanted in a deadly shooting. The suspect shot the victim after a confrontation on an elevator. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. pic.twitter.com/sW27PxwqTZ
Detroit Police Chief James White called the shooting "absolutely ridiculous," and an example of people resorting to violence instead of using problem-solving skills. "Someone wouldn't hold an elevator door and was ultimately shot," he said when announcing that the department was looking for the shooter.
No more information regarding the incident or the arrest are available at the time of this writing.