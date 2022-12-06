Suspect In Death Of Mich. Man Killed For Not Holding Elevator Door Arrested

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 6, 2022

HD stock photographyof a action portrait of serious young detective, special agent, holding gun pointing the weapon, involved in shooting, entering in the the hallway in some bulding with caution, looking for and arresting a criminal.
Photo: Getty Images

Detroit Police have caught the suspect accused of killing someone over a seemingly innocent incident in an elevator in Detroit's Greektown.

Detroit police announced the arrest of the suspect on Tuesday (December 6). The individual was found in Ohio, and will be extradited to Michigan to face charges. At the time of this writing, police have not revealed the name of the suspect or the victim. However, they did say the victim was a 29-year-old man.

Early November 27 at 400 Monroe Street near Brush Street, Detroit police said an argument over one individual not holding an elevator for another escalated to a fatal shooting. The day after the incident, the Detroit Police posted surveillance footage of the man on their Twitter to ask residents to reach out with any information regarding the situation. You can view the footage below.

Detroit Police Chief James White called the shooting "absolutely ridiculous," and an example of people resorting to violence instead of using problem-solving skills. "Someone wouldn't hold an elevator door and was ultimately shot," he said when announcing that the department was looking for the shooter. 

No more information regarding the incident or the arrest are available at the time of this writing.

