Tennessee Titans Announce Surprising Sudden Departure
By Jason Hall
December 6, 2022
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson has been "relieved of his duties," according to a news release shared on the team's official website Tuesday (December 6).
Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, who has been with the team for seven seasons, will take over as the head of player personnel for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season while the team plans to undergo preliminary work for a permanent general manager and launch a "comprehensive search" upon the conclusion of the season.
"Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization," said Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk, who informed Robinson of her decision. "I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.
"I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best."
From the #Titans owner: https://t.co/wbyumg0q8Z pic.twitter.com/XtDAWzre2A— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2022
Robinson initially joined the Titans as the team's general manager in January 2016 and was promoted to executive vice president/general manager in 2017.
The Titans have gone 66-43 during Robinson's tenure, which includes their current 7-5 record through their first 12 games of the 2022 NFL season, as well as finishing the 2021 regular season with the AFC's best record (12-5).