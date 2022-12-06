Tennessee Titans Announce Surprising Sudden Departure

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson has been "relieved of his duties," according to a news release shared on the team's official website Tuesday (December 6).

Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, who has been with the team for seven seasons, will take over as the head of player personnel for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season while the team plans to undergo preliminary work for a permanent general manager and launch a "comprehensive search" upon the conclusion of the season.

"Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization," said Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk, who informed Robinson of her decision. "I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

"I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best."