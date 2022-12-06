This Florida Region Is One Of 2023's Best Places To Visit In The World

The new year is almost here, which means it's time to make vacation plans for 2023. Luckily, Travel + Leisure has a comprehensive list of jaw-dropping destinations to check out next year.

The list includes destinations from across the globe, including cities and spots in France, Ecuador, Australia, Chile, Mexico, and more. Several places in the United States were featured, including Central Florida!

Despite the region suffering a historic hurricane a couple of months ago, officials say other areas are ready for tourists. Here's what writers had to say:

"Central Florida in particular is worth a closer look, thanks to its ever-growing hospitality scene. Orlando and Tampa recently won a combined 14 Michelin accolades in 2022, when the guidebook publisher released its first-ever guide to Florida restaurants. The area’s family-friendly draws are better than ever: Disney’s recently opened, highly immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a two-night adventure that takes themed entertainment to the next level by allowing guests to eat, sleep, and breathe Star Wars with lightsaber training, out-of-this-world dining (blue shrimp, anyone?), and a trip to Batuu at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Meantime, Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations continue through March 2023, with limited-time eats, nighttime spectaculars, and festive décor. In Tampa, the latest Edition Hotel just opened with a sprawling rooftop pool club and restaurant from chef John Fraser."

Check out the full list of 2023's must-visit destinations on Travel + Leisure's website.